Advertisement

Plains District Memorial Museum cancels Heritage Day Celebration due to COVID concerns

You can still stop by the museum Thursdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m.
Plains District Memorial Museum in Timberville
Plains District Memorial Museum in Timberville(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With COVID-19 cases rising in the Valley, the Plains District Memorial Museum in Timberville has canceled their annual Heritage Day Celebration scheduled for Sept. 18.

Every year community members come together to celebrate the museum’s beginning in 1998.

Chair of the Board of Directors for the museum Helen Smith said this year they also planned to showcase local authors at the celebration but said they decided to cancel the event out of an abundance of caution.

“We just felt that we did not want to take the chance of somebody perpetuating the spread of COVID,” Smith said.

Smith said they hope to have the celebration next year and you can still stop by the museum Thursdays through Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing mother, daughter found following fatal crash
File image: WHSV
W.Va. State Police investigates officer-involved shooting
Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page
Bath County schools closed through September 17
Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster

Latest News

File photo of COVID-19 vaccine
Hardy County health officials stress importance of masks, vaccines amid high spread of COVID-19
The cast of Clue at Oak Grove Theater in Verona, VA.
Professor Plum with the revolver at Verona’s Oak Grove Theater
Flooding in the backyard of a home off Jefferson Street.
Harrisonburg Public Works reminding residents of Drainage Improvement Program
Members of the U.S. Military watch and listen to Joel Jenkins serve as Chaplain, two weeks...
Retired Charlottesville minister describes memories, lessons learned as Chaplain for 9/11 memorial services