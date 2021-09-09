Plains District Memorial Museum cancels Heritage Day Celebration due to COVID concerns

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With COVID-19 cases rising in the Valley, the Plains District Memorial Museum in Timberville has canceled their annual Heritage Day Celebration scheduled for Sept. 18.

Every year community members come together to celebrate the museum’s beginning in 1998.

Chair of the Board of Directors for the museum Helen Smith said this year they also planned to showcase local authors at the celebration but said they decided to cancel the event out of an abundance of caution.

“We just felt that we did not want to take the chance of somebody perpetuating the spread of COVID,” Smith said.

Smith said they hope to have the celebration next year and you can still stop by the museum Thursdays through Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

