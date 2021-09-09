RCPS selected to help transform America’s education system

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools has announced it has been selected to be part of Learning 2025 Initiative, a national push to transform education that is student-centered, equity-focused, and future driven.

According to the RCPS release, the more than 60 “demonstration systems” represent a collection of forward-leaning urban, suburban and rural districts serving as national models to help guide and reposition partner districts efficiently by sharing successful practices and successes, as well as challenges.

“Serving as a demonstration site by participating in this initiative is an honor for Rockingham County Public Schools,” said Dr. Oskar Scheikl. “We look forward to working with other school districts from across the country to learn more about their strategic improvement efforts. In addition, our staff will be able to network with peers nationwide, and share strategic ideas and winning solutions in our collective effort to strengthen our communities and raise student outcomes.”

“Our goal is to galvanize and synergize thought leaders from all sectors to emerge from the pandemic in better shape than they were before,” said Daniel A. Domenech, executive director, AASA. “This initiative will ensure that educators are empowered and equipped to meet whole learners’ needs by personalizing and customizing instruction, involving students in designing their own learning and coordinating resources to support all children’s overall growth and well-being.”

The release states that the demonstration system will:

Receive senior consulting services, personalized engagement and strategic planning support for their district.

Create a customized action plan tailored to meet the needs of their district.

Gain a customized dashboard to track their district’s progress and provide real data to community stakeholders.

Take part in professional learning opportunities, including a complimentary registration to one of AASA’s Leadership Network cohorts.

Contribute to national research, practice and policy.

Network, collaborate and learn with school systems that are committed to supporting the whole learner, ensuring anti-marginalization and adopting future-driven practices.

Move their district forward with research-based recommendations to provide all learners with a bright future.

For more information, visit the AASA website.

