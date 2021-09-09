Advertisement

Terry McAuliffe visits Albemarle County to discuss abortion and upcoming gubernatorial election

McAuliffe at a clinic in Albemarle County.
McAuliffe at a clinic in Albemarle County.
By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new law in Texas bans abortions after six week of pregnancy, about 16 weeks before fetal visibility in an ultrasound.

“Now we’ve seen in Texas that Roe v. Wade has ended, and Glenn Youngkin the candidate that I’m running against wants to do that here in Virginia,” Terry McAuliffe said.

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe visited Whole Woman’s Health of Charlottesville to talk with employees about what these claims could mean for women in Virginia.

“Many women do not know they’re pregnant within 6 weeks,” said McAuliffe.

He worries women won’t have access to legal abortions by the time they show signs of pregnancy, and he’s not alone. 57th district delegate Sally Hudson agrees.

“I hope that Virginia voters are wide awake right now, and understand just what’s at stake,” said Hudson.

McAuliffe says if Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin is elected, an abortion ban in Virginia and a hefty punishment could become a reality.

“They [in Texas] have a $10,000 bounty. At least $10,000 to turn in the Uber driver, the neighbor, the husband, anyone who may be involved in assisting a woman to go to an abortion clinic,” McAuliffe said.

He says voting for him would ensure legal abortions in the commonwealth, if he wins.

“I respect women to make their own decisions about their own personal health choices,” McAuliffe said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Details on the resignation will be discussed by the board at a later date.
Harrisonburg School Board member alarmed by number of staff resignations
Experts say it's not a violation of HIPAA if a business asks for your vaccination status.
Vaccine mandates and HIPAA, experts weigh in
Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
CMA's Valley Jeep is doing things a little differently, which means there are a few empty spots...
Valley car dealerships adjust to new sales model

Latest News

WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview - Week 3: Central at East Rockingham
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview - Week 3: Central at East Rockingham
Time capsule removal
‘The mystery will continue’: Crews unable to find time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
File photo of COVID-19 vaccine
Central Shenandoah Health District sees rise in delta variant cases, vaccinations
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
Katie Garner getting photographed in Staunton as part of the Skirt Project.
Staunton photographer empowering and connecting women with Skirt Project