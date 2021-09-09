Advertisement

UVA opens new Student Veteran Center

The University of Virginia officially opened its Veteran Student Center Thursday September 9.
The University of Virginia officially opened its Veteran Student Center Thursday September 9.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia officially opened its Veteran Student Center Thursday September 9.

The center aims to provide support student veterans and active duty ROTC students at the university. UVA President Jim Ryan says he hopes it can be a space veterans can share their stories.

“Our ultimate goal with the student veterans here at UVA is to create a veteran experience that’s on par with other comparable universities, and we’re a little bit behind,” President of the Student Veterans Association Tim Brown said. “Opening the space kind of catches us up a little bit.”

“It’s the first time we’ve had a space like that, and it is dedicated to building community and supporting our undergraduate student veterans at UVA,” UVA Assistant Dean of Students David Sauerwein said.

The student veterans association at UVA helped with planning.

“I’ve been pretty heavily involved. The school has given us quite a bit of freedom in terms of selecting programming for the space, equipment for the space, the layout,” Brown said.

One of the flags in the space shares a common history with some of the soldiers, sailors, Marines, and airmen turned students again: It flew in Afghanistan.

“It’s a space to help them get together and gather and form community with each other, and it is a space that is going to allow us to be a better place because our veterans are more supported,” Sauerwein said.

Much of the money to pay for the center came from alumni and the Jefferson Trust.

“We all are called to support veterans. They have offered so much for our country and I think we need to reciprocate and take care of our veterans, both at UVA and in our community,” Sauerwein said.

Brown says that the next step is to get a dedicated veterans coordinator to advocate for student veterans at the University of Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Details on the resignation will be discussed by the board at a later date.
Harrisonburg School Board member alarmed by number of staff resignations
Experts say it's not a violation of HIPAA if a business asks for your vaccination status.
Vaccine mandates and HIPAA, experts weigh in
Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
CMA's Valley Jeep is doing things a little differently, which means there are a few empty spots...
Valley car dealerships adjust to new sales model

Latest News

WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview - Week 3: Central at East Rockingham
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview - Week 3: Central at East Rockingham
Time capsule removal
‘The mystery will continue’: Crews unable to find time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
File photo of COVID-19 vaccine
Central Shenandoah Health District sees rise in delta variant cases, vaccinations
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
Katie Garner getting photographed in Staunton as part of the Skirt Project.
Staunton photographer empowering and connecting women with Skirt Project