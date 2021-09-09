What to expect during Thursday night’s Staunton City Council meeting

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - People who own vehicles in Staunton may be seeing their personal property tax change a bit.

Staunton City Council is meeting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and is expected to implement a 32 percent tax relief rate.

That is down from the current tax relief rate of 37 percent.

It’s part of the commonwealth’s Personal Property Tax Relief Act, which requires the city to fully use funds provided by Virginia for tax relief. City staff members work with the state to come up with the best rate.

“Granted it has gone down from what it was before, but it’s still being offered. It’s something that the city chooses to offer the people to try to provide some sort of relief,” Mayor Andrea Oakes said.

You can expect to see that new rate this December. Council is also looking to hear from the public on several topics.

The first public hearing is about the possibility of mixed zoning districts in the city to allow for residential and business uses.

Mayor Andrea Oakes says if approved, this could help revitalize certain parts of the city.

“The more he invests in that area, then the more opportunities are going to be there to have choices for the citizens,” Oakes said.

Vice Mayor Mark Robertson is also hoping to vacate an alley in between his two properties between Thornrose and Lancaster Avenues.

The purpose of this is so Robertson could combine the two lots and meet zoning requirements to put up a detached garage.

Oakes notes that Robertson plans to keep it open and maintained for people in that neighborhood.

You can find the full meeting agenda here.

