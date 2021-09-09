Advertisement

Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit

By KOMO Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KOMO) - A passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight says she was harassed by flight attendants and removed from the plane due to her outfit.

She says she followed instructions to cover up, but police escorted her off the plane anyway.

The video of Ray Lin Howard being led away from her husband and 6-year-old son went viral on TikTok.

She was seen being led into a room to be questioned by officers.

“I was harassed about my outfit,” Howard said.

Howard was flying from Seattle to Fairbanks when an hour into the flight, she started to get hot and pulled off her leopard print top.

Underneath, she was wearing a sports bra.

A flight attendant came over and told her to cover up.

“So I put my shirt back on, and I would say maybe five minutes after that I was approached again by a different flight attendant saying that my outfit was still unacceptable,” she said.

Howard says flight attendants chastised her three separate times.

And once the plane landed, police came on board and walked her off for questioning.

“I’m being harassed, and now I’m being detained,” Howard said in the video.

“We’re in contact with the guest. We’re committed to finding out what happened and taking the appropriate actions,” Alaska Airlines said in an email.

The airline did not respond to further questions.

Howard says she was picked on because of her body size.

“It’s just sad that people can continue to treat others that way and it’s acceptable,” Howard said.

So far, Alaska Airlines has refunded Howard’s ticket and offered her a discount for future travel.

She says she is considering taking legal action.

Copyright 2021 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

