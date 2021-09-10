BRCC offering COVID vaccination clinics

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College is offering two COVID vaccination clinics for first or second doses on campus next week. BRCC says the clinics will be held on September 14-15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. both days, and will be held in the Houff Student Center, room G186.

BRCC says you may register for an appointment by clicking through the links below. Walk-ins are acceptable as well. The clinics are free and open to students, employees, and the public.

Tuesday, September 14 (hosted by Augusta Health). This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Register for an appointment at: https://www.vavax.org/appointment/en/reg/6025129957

Wednesday, September 15 (hosted by Sentara RMH). This is a Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson (limited doses available) clinic. Register for an appointment at: https://www.vavax.org/appointment/en/reg/1722950609

