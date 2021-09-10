Advertisement

BRCC offering COVID vaccination clinics

Blue Ridge Community College is offering two COVID vaccination clinics for first or second...
Blue Ridge Community College is offering two COVID vaccination clinics for first or second doses on campus next week. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College is offering two COVID vaccination clinics for first or second doses on campus next week. BRCC says the clinics will be held on September 14-15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. both days, and will be held in the Houff Student Center, room G186.

BRCC says you may register for an appointment by clicking through the links below. Walk-ins are acceptable as well. The clinics are free and open to students, employees, and the public.

