Carroll County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen dog
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a stolen dog.
Investigators say Jack was taken Friday morning from his home on Brushy Fork Road. His owners saw the black Honda Odyssey van used to take Jack; the driver turned left onto Old Pipers Gap after Jack was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Newman at 276-728-4146.
