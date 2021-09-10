Advertisement

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen dog

Photo of Jack the dog, taken from a home in Carroll County
Photo of Jack the dog, taken from a home in Carroll County(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a stolen dog.

Investigators say Jack was taken Friday morning from his home on Brushy Fork Road. His owners saw the black Honda Odyssey van used to take Jack; the driver turned left onto Old Pipers Gap after Jack was taken.

Vehicle used to steal a dog from a Carroll County home
Vehicle used to steal a dog from a Carroll County home(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Newman at 276-728-4146.

