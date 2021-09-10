Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District sees rise in delta variant cases, vaccinations

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District is experiencing a high rate of COVID-19 transmission and a rise in delta variant case, but there is still a rise in vaccinations.

Jordi Shelton, a communications specialist with the health district, said even with a steady rise in COVID-19 vaccinations, other mitigation strategies like masks, social distancing, and testing are also important because the virus is spreading so easily.

Shelton said the delta variant is now accounting for roughly 43% of COVID cases in the region, which she said is significantly higher than last week and will likely continue to rise.

As for vaccinations, Shelton said right now 53.8% of the population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and 48.9% of the population is fully vaccinated.

62.4% of adults have gotten at least one dose and 57% of all adults are fully vaccinated.

“Every shot in every arm counts, so we’re doing everything that we can to ensure folks have access to the vaccine and they’re getting it,” Shelton said.

However, Shelton said until a majority of the population is vaccinated, the other safety measures are needed.

“In the meantime until we reach that level where a majority of our population is vaccinated, we know that these other public health mitigation measures do work so it is going to be more important than ever that we’re layering them on top of vaccination,” Shelton said.

Shelton said the health district is offering weekly testing regardless of vaccination status if you have symptoms or have been exposed to a confirmed case.

They are held Tuesdays and Fridays at the Augusta County Government Center.

Shelton said if you would like to gather with others, try to avoid large crowds and opt to head outdoors.

“You can still gather with people and you can still be in community with folks. You just got to remember to mask up, to hand wash, and social distance even if you’ve already been vaccinated. That is really gonna be key,” Shelton said.

