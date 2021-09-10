Advertisement

Harrisonburg Public Safety departments honor 9/11 victims

By Julian Bussells
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday morning in Harrisonburg, first responders gathered outside the Harrisonburg Public Safety Building to honor the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks.

The ceremony included speeches from Mayor Deanna Reed, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner, Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia, and Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Emergency Communications Director Courtney Doberstein.

“They were more than just victims of an unimaginable act, they were fathers, mothers, sons and daughters, sisters and brothers,” said Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner. “All of those three thousand souls lost will be defined by the lives that they lived in the hearts and minds of their family and friends and not by our attackers.”

There are a number of events to honor the lives lost that are happening throughout the Valley this weekend.

