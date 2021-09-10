Advertisement

JMU Sports Roundup: Thursday, September 9

Results from JMU sporting events on Thursday, September 9.
Results from JMU sporting events on Thursday, September 9.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Thursday, September 9.

JMU volleyball wins fifth straight with victory at VCU

The James Madison women’s volleyball team defeated VCU, 3-1, in Richmond Thursday evening. It marked the Dukes’ fifth straight victory.

Sophia Davis (10 kills), Chloe Wilmoth (11 kills), and Miette Veldman (11 kills) led JMU’s offensive attack. Davis registered a .526 hitting percentage in the match. JMU improves to 6-1 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to play No. 4 Ohio State Friday at 1 p.m. in Richmond.

JMU women’s soccer plays UNCG to scoreless draw

The James Madison women’s soccer team played UNCG to a 0-0 draw Thursday evening in Greensboro, North Carolina. JMU registered nine shots on goal but could not cash in while James Madison goalkeeper Alexandra Blom collected her first career shutout.

JMU is now 1-4-1 overall on the season. The Dukes are scheduled to visit High Point for a 1 p.m. start Sunday afternoon.

