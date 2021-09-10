Advertisement

Mountain View cancels remainder of varsity football season

Mountain View High School has canceled the remainder of its varsity football season.
Mountain View High School has canceled the remainder of its varsity football season.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mountain View High School has canceled the remainder of its varsity football season.

Mountain View AD Keith Cubbage informed local media members of the news Friday afternoon. The decision to cancel the rest of the Generals’ season is due to low roster numbers. Cubbage says the team would only have 14 players eligible to play, if there was a game Friday night. Mountain View’s game against Bath County, scheduled for Friday, was canceled due to Bath County shifting to virtual school.

“This year’s numbers were lower than ever before,” said Cubbage, when discussing Mountain View’s roster challenges.

The Generals played just one game this fall, suffering a 66-0 loss to Luray in week one. The school’s freshman football team is planning to finish out its fall schedule.

