Petersburg first responders to honor fallen heroes of 9/11 on Saturday

PETERSBURG, W. Va. (WHSV) - The Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company in Grant County is organizing a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The program will honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives during the terror attacks 20 years ago. The ceremony will also honor the 13 military members who were recently killed in Afghanistan.

At 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, there will be a sound of a siren followed by the National Anthem and the raising of the American flags in the city parking lot directly in front of the firehouse in Petersburg.

Pastor Shannon Earle will say a prayer with Pastor Rick Bergdoll performing the ceremony before the ringing of the bells in honor of the fallen heroes at 8:45 a.m.

Local speakers include Scotty Miley, Mark Arnold, Tyson Riggleman, Kirk Wilson.

According to Capt. Hunter Whetzel, there will be a Healthnet flyover at 10:45 a.m.

By noon, the line-up begins for a patriotic parade which begins at 1:00 p.m. The parade will begin at the football field at Petersburg High School and weave throughout Grant Street to Virginia Avenue to South Main Street and ending at the Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company’s firehouse.

The parade will consist of local first responders and members of the community.

“I had a couple people talk to me. There’s some going to have tractors. There’s a little kid there, I believe, with a lawn mower there that’s just fully decked out in red, white, and blue,” said Whetzel. “I think it’ll be such an amazing -- especially with everything going on our nation today to show that we still support our country. We still support the first responders and we still support our servicemen and women overseas.”

A flyer to the event is posted below.

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday. (Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.