Staunton teacher prioritizes empathy when teaching about 9/11

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Teachers frequently discuss difficult topics with their students, but on the anniversary of 9/11, it’s the same one.

In schools across the Valley, students spent Friday, September 10, learning about the events that took place almost 20 years ago, along with reactions and subsequent policy changes.

Jesse Freitas, a seventh grade civics and economics teacher at Shelburne Middle School in Staunton, told his students he was in middle school himself when the plans struck the Twin Towers.

He also reminded his students it’s normal to feel a little overwhelmed when learning about sad things like 9/11, so if they needed to talk about it, he told them to reach out to him or any other teacher.

“It is interesting because they are lucky that they haven’t had an event that traumatic, but it’s also hard because they do internalize it because it’s so fresh and so new,” Freitas said.

Part of their lesson was to hear some first-hand accounts of the attacks and write about what they heard. Freitas says empathy is key when teaching about 9/11.

“There’s a lot of perspectives. There’s a lot of regional perspectives, especially down closer to DC, there’s a specific feeling, versus out here where it’s a little more rural,” Freitas said.

Not only did they learn about the attacks, but they also talked about what happened as a direct result of that day. They discussed war, privacy and safety.

“Students are freaked out by our response to 9/11, mostly because I don’t think they’ve had a mortality rate as high as the one 9/11 for almost ever,” he said.

Freitas says he spends a lot of time thinking about how to help his students understand the national impact.

“Their most recent crisis is coronavirus, which is a very different response than 9/11, so it’s two very different scales and two types of perspectives,” Freitas said.

Freitas’ lesson ended with the students discussing privacy and liberty, and which is more important.

