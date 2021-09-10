Advertisement

Traffic crash leads to delays on I-81 near Fort Defiance

At least five miles of backups reported heading Southbound on Interstate 81
Accident on I-81 leads to backups
Accident on I-81 leads to backups
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting at least five miles of traffic backups on Interstate 81 heading South in the Verona area, due to a traffic crash.

VDOT says drivers can expect delays in the Fort Defiance area of Augusta County. As of 12:30 p.m., the South left lane and shoulder are closed.

Stay with WHSV as we learned more.

