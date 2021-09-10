Advertisement

UVA ramping up COVID-19 testing efforts

COVID-19 saliva testing at Scott Stadium.
COVID-19 saliva testing at Scott Stadium.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is ramping up its COVID-19 testing efforts on UVA Grounds.

The university recently started doing saliva testing at Scott Stadium.

Testing is available for those who are required to get tested frequently, those who are sick, or those who just want to get a test just out of precaution.

UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy says they’re testing hundreds, if not thousands, of people coming through testing sites each week.

“It’s something that we feel strongly about offering so that we can have a semester where people can live, learn, and work here safely and with confidence that they’re not spreading the virus to people around them,” Coy said.

Wait times for test results depend on where you get your test taken. Most tests take anywhere from 12-46 hours. Testing locations and schedules can be found here.

