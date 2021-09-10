Advertisement

We’ve reached the official peak of hurricane season

Peak Season
Peak Season(whsv)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September 10th is the official peak date of hurricane season. While this is the peak date the timeframe for the peak season really extends from mid-August through mid-October. This is when ocean waters are at their warmest.

Water doesn’t heat up and cool down as quickly as land does. Water has to build up the heat. So if you’ve ever gone to the Atlantic ocean in May when the air temperatures start to warm up, the ocean is still very cool. However in September when you have more cool downs, the ocean is more like bath water.

That’s because the ocean (or lake waters) are slower to warm but they retain the heat for longer. Thus, is why peak hurricane season is at the end of the summer and into early fall.

Peak Season with local hurricanes
Peak Season with local hurricanes(whsv)

The graphic above is overlaid with several of our biggest hurricane impacts (remnants) from our local area. So as we head into fall, hurricane season isn’t anywhere near over with.

This is the time of year when we start to watch more tropical waves moving off the west coast of Africa. With this formation region we have a much longer lead time on hurricanes that develop. It can often take 7-10 days for a tropical wave from Africa to move close to the U.S.

This isn’t the only formation zone this time of the year, but this is where we do start to see more waves coming off of Africa.

As always stay with WHSV and we will keep you updated.

Peak hurricane season
Peak hurricane season(whsv)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details on the resignation will be discussed by the board at a later date.
Harrisonburg School Board member alarmed by number of staff resignations
Experts say it's not a violation of HIPAA if a business asks for your vaccination status.
Vaccine mandates and HIPAA, experts weigh in
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Courtesy of Cava
Governor Northam announces CAVA to establish production and packaging operation in Augusta County
Miss Virginia will be one of two planes a part of Saturday's flyover.
Dynamic Aviation to fly over the Valley to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Latest News

Personal weather stations are helping the National Weather Service to improve forecasts.
The Virginia Tech Mesonet project needs your help!
Signing up a personal weather station can help the National Weather Service
Virginia Tech Mesonet Project
The Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company in Grant County is organizing a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony...
Petersburg first responders to honor fallen heroes of 9/11 on Saturday
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. She has been entered as a missing...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 3-year-old