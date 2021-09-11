Former Valley chaplain reflects on experiences responding to 9/11 after attacks

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When the Twin Towers came down, prayers were sent from around America. Some like Chaplain Bob Johnson delivered those prayers in person in the months after September 2021.

Johnson, a longtime Valley chaplain and pastor, spoke with WHSV about his experiences 20 years ago where he prayed for victims and survivors at Ground Zero.

“Hate really did this, but boy, the love I saw that was in the work and ethics and the unity that came together was overwhelming to me,” Johnson said. “It’s so hard to describe the first time I was there. There were still a lot of the buildings up. One building was still burning quite a bit. The workers on the piles, the firefighters, steelworkers, and volunteers.”

Johnson volunteered and took a train from Virginia in November and December of 2001. He was heading to New York City to pray and listen to those who needed it most.

Johnson says chaplains were positioned at Ground Zero, the JFK Airport, the morgue and Staten Island where trucks hauled debris from the towers.

“I ran into one of the workers there and he said, ‘Chaplain, you need to pray for these trucks because I know there are people on them,’” Johnson said. “And yes, they found a lot of remains through that over in the landfill.”

On the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, Johnson spoke with WHSV.

“You never get over what you saw or what you experienced. Things will come into my mind and it’s as clear as it was happening yesterday, so you never forget it,” Johnson said in 2011.

Some smells, sights, and sounds, like the song Amazing Grace, still takes Johnson back to difficult moments two decades ago.

“When I hear that today, I just can’t help but break down,” Johnson said. “That sound today, to me, that song as beautiful as it is, it brings a lot of those memories back.”

Johnson says while helping people in the months after the attacks, he was often asked “Where was God?” His experiences inspired him to write a book with the same title.

“Some people scoffed at it, some people were just very heartbroken. ‘Why did God let this happen?’” Johnson said.

After looking around seeing devastation and heartbreak, he had his answer.

“So, where was God? Well, God was in the people who were dedicated to work. And you know what? It didn’t matter who you were. It didn’t matter if you were a male or female, Black or white, where you came from, what your background was,” Johnson said. “Everybody worked together.”

Johnson moved to the Memphis area this spring but still serves others as a chaplain.

“I know that the impact of 9/11 on my life has changed it, but I want it to help me, to help others, so whatever I experienced, I can use it to help somebody else,” he said.

