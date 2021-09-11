Advertisement

Gameday Coverage: No. 3 JMU rolls to 55-7 win in CAA opener

No. 3 James Madison dominated Maine, 55-7, in the Dukes’ CAA opener Saturday evening at...
No. 3 James Madison dominated Maine, 55-7, in the Dukes’ CAA opener Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - No. 3 James Madison dominated Maine, 55-7, in the Dukes’ CAA opener Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU sixth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson completed 25-of-30 passes for 384 yards and threw four touchdowns. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. hauled in eight receptions for 179 yards and two TDs while Kaelon Black (55 yards) and Latrele Palmer (41 yards) led the way for the Dukes’ rushing attack.

Defensively, JMU was led by linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey who racked up a team-high to go along with a sack, tackle for loss, pass breakup, and two quarterback hurries. Placekicker Ethan Ratke booted a pair of field goals and knocked through seven extra-points to become the FCS all-time leader for points by a kicker. With the two field goals in Saturday’s win, Ratke also tied FCS all-time record for field goals made with 75.

James Madison improves to 2-0 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to play at No. 10 Weber State next Saturday with kickoff set for 8 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Health in April 2020
Augusta Health creates second ICU, bring in tent and mobile morgue as COVID-19 cases surge
Recent expansion at the Power Five level has ramped up speculation about James Madison...
Speculation surrounds JMU and conference realignment following Big 12 expansion
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. She has been entered as a missing...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 3-year-old
Mountain View High School has canceled the remainder of its varsity football season.
Mountain View cancels remainder of varsity football season
Details on the resignation will be discussed by the board at a later date.
Harrisonburg School Board member alarmed by number of staff resignations

Latest News

WHSV EndZone Week 3: Fort Defiance vs. Waynesboro - clipped version
WHSV EndZone Week 3: Fort Defiance vs. Waynesboro - clipped version
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 3 of the 2021 season.
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 3
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 3
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 3
WHSV EndZone Week 3: Tucker County vs. East Hardy
WHSV EndZone Week 3: Tucker County vs. East Hardy