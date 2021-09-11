Gameday Coverage: No. 3 JMU rolls to 55-7 win in CAA opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - No. 3 James Madison dominated Maine, 55-7, in the Dukes’ CAA opener Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU sixth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson completed 25-of-30 passes for 384 yards and threw four touchdowns. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. hauled in eight receptions for 179 yards and two TDs while Kaelon Black (55 yards) and Latrele Palmer (41 yards) led the way for the Dukes’ rushing attack.

#JMU head coach Curt Cignetti following #Dukes 55-7 win over Maine:



"I could detect that we had laser-like focus, middle of the week on...it's a good team win." — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) September 11, 2021

#JMU injury report from Curt Cignetti:



W. McCormick: Ankle injury not expected to be serious. They'll know more tomorrow



P. Agyei-Obese & M. Greene: Day-to-Day — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) September 11, 2021

Defensively, JMU was led by linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey who racked up a team-high to go along with a sack, tackle for loss, pass breakup, and two quarterback hurries. Placekicker Ethan Ratke booted a pair of field goals and knocked through seven extra-points to become the FCS all-time leader for points by a kicker. With the two field goals in Saturday’s win, Ratke also tied FCS all-time record for field goals made with 75.

James Madison improves to 2-0 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to play at No. 10 Weber State next Saturday with kickoff set for 8 p.m. Eastern.

