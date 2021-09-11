Advertisement

Haze from wildfires returns to the area this weekend

Haze will look to move into the area and be thick at times Sunday.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WHSV) - Wildfires continue to rage on in the western US. This weekend, smoke will be carried into our area creating hazy skies.

Right now, there are 79 large wildfires burning mostly in the western US across ten different states. Most of the wildfires are located in California but there are many actively burning in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

As of Friday, 79 active wildfires are burning across 10 states.
You may see some wildfire smoke Saturday but Sunday through Tuesday, smoke will create hazy skies for our area. This means that air quality will likely go down and the potential for vivid sunsets starting Saturday night. If haze is thick enough, we will not see a beautiful sunset. The haze will leave a weird sight in the sky.

The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will deal with hazy skies starting Sunday.
The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will deal with hazy skies starting Sunday.(WHSV)

Temperatures starting Sunday will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. If haze is thick enough, temperatures may actually end up a few degrees cooler.

California is about to enter the thick of their wildfire season, so stay tuned for any other possible hazy days in the coming weeks.

