The heart of ragweed season is here

Ragweed, the main culprit of fall allergies, started popping up in early August well before...
Ragweed, the main culprit of fall allergies, started popping up in early August well before fall actually begins.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WHSV) - It’s the heart of September and fall allergies are back. Ragweed peaks in the month of September, and with dry weather continuing over the next few days, it will be prevalent.

Pollen levels will be moderate for ragweed over the next few days.(WHSV)

Ragweed is the fall pollen that triggers issues for some people. Local allergists say that ragweed comes out by early August, but behaves just like your typical spring pollen. So as with spring pollen, rain washes it out and dry stretches cause ragweed to accumulate.

Ragweed typically peaks right around Labor Day weekend and stays prevalent through the month of September. Ragweed typically sticks around through October but not at a high level. Typically the second frost of the season or Halloween puts an end to ragweed season. This means if there area a few early frosts, ragweed will depart fairly quickly. Consistent mild weather will keep it around longer.

By the beginning of November, you will only have to worry about all-year allergies such as dust mites, mold, and pet dander. These year-round allergies may increase particularly when the leaves have fallen.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

