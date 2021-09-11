Verona woman represents Valley on Virginia’s LGBTQ Advisory Board

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this spring, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation that created a statewide LGBTQ+ advisory board.

The executive panel will advise the governor on policies impacting the LGBTQ community. Of the 26 members, 21 are Virginia citizens, like Joanna Keller, of Verona.

“I’m trying to open the doors to the older [generation], that I know are out there, but they haven’t come out,” Keller said. “They’re pretty much what you’d consider closeted.”

Keller says to start, the board will focus on a few main topics and issues impacting the LGBTQ community in the commonwealth. She says transportation and health care are two big issues facing the Valley’s LGBTQ community.

She says the board hopes to collect its ideas by the end of the year to be ready for the General Assembly session.

“We want to have a plan and have things in place so when [lawmakers] come back together next year, we’ve got something ready to start taking to the House and the Senate and get that ball rolling,” Keller said. “We’ve got to decide what we want, put it all together as a package, and present it.”

Keller is also pursuing the chair position of the board.

She says the state is working to get an LGBTQ Advisory Board website up soon.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.