Advertisement

Verona woman represents Valley on Virginia’s LGBTQ Advisory Board

LGBTQ Flag, file image
LGBTQ Flag, file image(Wikimedia Commons)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this spring, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation that created a statewide LGBTQ+ advisory board.

The executive panel will advise the governor on policies impacting the LGBTQ community. Of the 26 members, 21 are Virginia citizens, like Joanna Keller, of Verona.

“I’m trying to open the doors to the older [generation], that I know are out there, but they haven’t come out,” Keller said. “They’re pretty much what you’d consider closeted.”

Keller says to start, the board will focus on a few main topics and issues impacting the LGBTQ community in the commonwealth. She says transportation and health care are two big issues facing the Valley’s LGBTQ community.

She says the board hopes to collect its ideas by the end of the year to be ready for the General Assembly session.

“We want to have a plan and have things in place so when [lawmakers] come back together next year, we’ve got something ready to start taking to the House and the Senate and get that ball rolling,” Keller said. “We’ve got to decide what we want, put it all together as a package, and present it.”

Keller is also pursuing the chair position of the board.

She says the state is working to get an LGBTQ Advisory Board website up soon.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details on the resignation will be discussed by the board at a later date.
Harrisonburg School Board member alarmed by number of staff resignations
Experts say it's not a violation of HIPAA if a business asks for your vaccination status.
Vaccine mandates and HIPAA, experts weigh in
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Courtesy of Cava
Governor Northam announces CAVA to establish production and packaging operation in Augusta County
Miss Virginia will be one of two planes a part of Saturday's flyover.
Dynamic Aviation to fly over the Valley to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Latest News

Haze will look to move into the area and be thick at times Sunday.
Haze from wildfires returns to the area this weekend
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Staunton teacher prioritizes empathy when teaching about 9/11
Staunton teacher prioritizes empathy when teaching about 9/11
Evening Weather Forecast 9/10/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 9/10/2021