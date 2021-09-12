Advertisement

Bridgewater takes down Southern Virginia

Bridgewater College football
Bridgewater College football(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College football overcame Southern Virginia University 35-17.

This victory marks Head Coach Scott Lemn’s second win after taking over the program this season.

The Knights took an early lead with a touchdown in the first quarter. The Eagles responded, scoring 25 unanswered points as the team excelled on both sides of the ball.

Eagles quarterback Matt Lawton threw three touchdowns while the defensive unit recorded three sacks for 23 total yards.

Bridgewater is back on the field on Saturday, September 18 for Family Weekend as the team takes on Randolph-Macon.

