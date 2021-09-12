Harrisonburg first responders climb Bridgeforth stairs to honor those lost on 9/11

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday morning, Harrisonburg first responders climbed 110 stories of stairs at JMU’s Bridgeforth stadium to honor the first responders lost 20 years ago on 9/11.

“It’s a way to honor those that have come before us and those who made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their life to save others, so it’s our way to remember them and make sure they’re never forgotten,” said LT. Charles Grubbs of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

For the second year in a row, Harrisonburg’s Fire and Police Departments teamed up to do ten laps up and down the stairs of Bridgeforth stadium to the top of the bleachers, which is the equivalent of the 110 stories first responders climbed at the World Trade Center. Some also carried fire equipment during the climb.

“We’re probably wearing at least 25 pounds and this isn’t even half the amount of weight that those guys and gals carried that day. We thought it was tough with these steep stairs here, but we can’t imagine going non-stop like those first responders did,” said Emily Walter, a Harrisonburg firefighter.

The departments hope the tradition will continue to expand and will help people remember the first responders lost on 9/11.

”Each coming year, I hope we have more and more people join and participate in this stair climb to make sure that the people who sacrificed their lives that day and the innocent victims that were lost are never forgotten,” said Kim Smith of the Fire Department.

The tradition also gives first responder’s a chance to teach younger generations about the tragedy of the day.

“It’s something that drove me to become a police officer, is to give back,” said LT. Grubbs. “It’s just something I will never forget. Today, I brought my daughter out with me so she can get that first experience because she wasn’t even born when 9/11 happened.”

Emily Walter and Isabella Kiser are two Harrisonburg firefighters who were just children on 9/11. They said the climb was a great experience for them.

“It’s a really humbling time for us two. Especially as firefighters, it gives us a chance to be a part of the memory and to remember those who gave everything,” said Walter. “It’s a huge honor and a privilege to be able to do this and honor the families of 9/11, the victims and everybody that was a part of that. I feel honored to wear a badge every day and to get to do this is an even bigger honor,” added Kiser.

Lieutenant Grubbs of HPD says he hopes the tradition will also help remind people of how things were in the country in the days following 9/11.

“I hope it reminds them of how we felt and how America was on 9/12 how we were all together, we were bonded together by a common goal, we were all Americans we were all one.”

