JMU men’s soccer beats Charleston in overtime

JMU men's soccer
JMU men's soccer(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s soccer stepped up in overtime to beat Charleston 1-0.

The Dukes hosted the Cougars for a matchup that remained scoreless until overtime. JMU recorded eight shots on goal in the first half while Charleston only posted one.

JMU remained on the offense and notched 11 shots on goal throughout the evening, yet the Charleston defense stayed strong.

Midfielder Nate Corley achieved a career-high five shots and four shots on goal. Corley scored his first career goal 49 seconds into overtime to give the Dukes their fourth straight win of the season.

