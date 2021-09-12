Advertisement

New capsule installed within pedestal where Lee statue stood

On Friday crews worked to reassemble the 21 pieces of granite following the search for the 1887...
On Friday crews worked to reassemble the 21 pieces of granite following the search for the 1887 time capsule.(NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND,, Va. (AP) — Workers at the site in Richmond, Virginia, where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was taken down this week have installed a new time capsule within the statue’s massive pedestal.  

A state government official confirmed the installation was completed Saturday morning. It contains remembrances of current events, including those related to COVID-19 and protests over racial injustice.

The new capsule was installed after efforts to locate an 1887 capsule inside the pedestal were suspended. The statue was taken down Wednesday, almost a week after the Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way with a decision.

The pedestal will remain in place for now.

