Newspaper: Pot arrests fall dramatically in central Virginia

The council will introduce an ordinance that would adopt a City licensing plan for all medical cannabis establishments for them to legally sell the product.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A newspaper says arrests on marijuana-related charges have fallen dramatically in and around Virginia’s capital since a new law took effect July 1 legalizing possession of small amounts of pot for adults 21 and over.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch looked at local law enforcement data for Richmond and three counties. It says there were 25 marijuana-related arrests in the first seven weeks, compared to over 250 during the same period last year.

The law legalized possession of up to 1 ounce of marijuana and the cultivation of four pot plants per household. Selling marijuana remains illegal until 2024.

