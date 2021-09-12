Advertisement

Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition hosts 39th annual Valley Century event

By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition hosted the 39th annual Shenandoah Valley Century Bike Ride after having to cancel the event for the second time ever last year due to the pandemic.

The ride across the Shenandoah Valley consisted of three different routes throughout Rockingham and Augusta Counties of 25 miles, 50 miles, and 100 miles starting and ending at Oakdale Park in Bridgewater.

Bike riders paid to register in the event, and all the money raised goes back to the coalition, which helps them fund a variety of different Bicycle related projects.

“We do a lot of advocacy work to make bicycling on the roads safer and then also working in the national forest keeping trails clear or building new trails for the mountain bikers,” said Carl Droms, an SVBC member who coordinated the event.

The event is one of the coalition’s largest of the year, and despite attendance being slightly lower this year than in years past, there was still a solid turnout with over 200 riders participating, many of whom came from outside the area.

“We just want everyone to enjoy riding in the valley, a lot of the riders are from out of town so this gives us a chance to show off the great bike riding we have here in the valley,” said Droms.

The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition has over 1,000 members.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recent expansion at the Power Five level has ramped up speculation about James Madison...
Speculation surrounds JMU and conference realignment following Big 12 expansion
Augusta Health in April 2020
Augusta Health creates second ICU, bring in tent and mobile morgue as COVID-19 cases surge
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. She has been entered as a missing...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 3-year-old
Mountain View High School has canceled the remainder of its varsity football season.
Mountain View cancels remainder of varsity football season
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

California highway shut down by blaze reopens - clipped version
California highway shut down by blaze reopens
California highway shut down by blaze reopens - clipped version
California highway shut down by blaze reopens - clipped version
In Staunton a local artist is using his talents to help his church feed the hungry. Jim Harris...
Staunton artist using talents to help feed the hungry
Turner Ashby Knights
EndZone Coaches’ Corner: Chris Fraser - Turner Ashby