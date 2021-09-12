Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition hosts 39th annual Valley Century event

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition hosted the 39th annual Shenandoah Valley Century Bike Ride after having to cancel the event for the second time ever last year due to the pandemic.

The ride across the Shenandoah Valley consisted of three different routes throughout Rockingham and Augusta Counties of 25 miles, 50 miles, and 100 miles starting and ending at Oakdale Park in Bridgewater.

Bike riders paid to register in the event, and all the money raised goes back to the coalition, which helps them fund a variety of different Bicycle related projects.

“We do a lot of advocacy work to make bicycling on the roads safer and then also working in the national forest keeping trails clear or building new trails for the mountain bikers,” said Carl Droms, an SVBC member who coordinated the event.

The event is one of the coalition’s largest of the year, and despite attendance being slightly lower this year than in years past, there was still a solid turnout with over 200 riders participating, many of whom came from outside the area.

“We just want everyone to enjoy riding in the valley, a lot of the riders are from out of town so this gives us a chance to show off the great bike riding we have here in the valley,” said Droms.

The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition has over 1,000 members.

