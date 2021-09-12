Advertisement

Town of Elkton holds 9/11 memorial

By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - There were several events around the valley on Saturday honoring the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including a memorial ceremony in the town of Elkton.

The town was one of 100 sites across the country selected to participate in the first annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial.

The Flag of Honor displays the names of the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the attacks and the aftermath. Elkton read 50 of these names at it’s memorial. 50 different names were read at the other 99 sites across the country.

Elkton’s ceremony also had a musician preforming patriotic songs related to 9/11, as well as two speakers who were in New York on 9/11. A former NYPD officer and a man who witnessed the planes hitting the buildings from his office across the Hudson River shared their stories of the day with those in attendance.

“When the first plane hit at 8:46 in the morning, to the north tower, my whole desk and my whole chair shook, and I turned around and saw the fire,” said Eric Rynar, a New Yorker who retired to the valley with his wife in 2007.

Rynar said sharing the stories of what happened on 9/11 is very important, and sharing his experience makes the anniversary of the day a little easier for him.

“We lost a very good, close friend of ours in the South Tower and just coming here and telling people what went on and what I saw helps relieve some of the tension in me on 9/11,” said Rynar.

Rynar adds that memorial ceremonies like the one in Elkton are important so that people never forget what happened on that tragic day.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recent expansion at the Power Five level has ramped up speculation about James Madison...
Speculation surrounds JMU and conference realignment following Big 12 expansion
Augusta Health in April 2020
Augusta Health creates second ICU, bring in tent and mobile morgue as COVID-19 cases surge
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. She has been entered as a missing...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 3-year-old
Mountain View High School has canceled the remainder of its varsity football season.
Mountain View cancels remainder of varsity football season
Details on the resignation will be discussed by the board at a later date.
Harrisonburg School Board member alarmed by number of staff resignations

Latest News

On Friday crews worked to reassemble the 21 pieces of granite following the search for the 1887...
New capsule installed within pedestal where Lee statue stood
On Saturday morning Harrisonburg first responders climbed 110 stories of stairs at JMU’s...
Harrisonburg first responders climb Bridgeforth stairs to honor those lost on 9/11
Elkton hosts 9/11 memorial
Elkton hosts 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial
Harrisonburg first responders climb 110 stories for 9/11
Harrisonburg first responders climb 110 stories for 9/11