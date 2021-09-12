Town of Elkton holds 9/11 memorial

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - There were several events around the valley on Saturday honoring the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including a memorial ceremony in the town of Elkton.

The town was one of 100 sites across the country selected to participate in the first annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial.

The Flag of Honor displays the names of the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the attacks and the aftermath. Elkton read 50 of these names at it’s memorial. 50 different names were read at the other 99 sites across the country.

Elkton’s ceremony also had a musician preforming patriotic songs related to 9/11, as well as two speakers who were in New York on 9/11. A former NYPD officer and a man who witnessed the planes hitting the buildings from his office across the Hudson River shared their stories of the day with those in attendance.

“When the first plane hit at 8:46 in the morning, to the north tower, my whole desk and my whole chair shook, and I turned around and saw the fire,” said Eric Rynar, a New Yorker who retired to the valley with his wife in 2007.

Rynar said sharing the stories of what happened on 9/11 is very important, and sharing his experience makes the anniversary of the day a little easier for him.

“We lost a very good, close friend of ours in the South Tower and just coming here and telling people what went on and what I saw helps relieve some of the tension in me on 9/11,” said Rynar.

Rynar adds that memorial ceremonies like the one in Elkton are important so that people never forget what happened on that tragic day.

