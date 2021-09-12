Advertisement

Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” outside a Houston home was shot to death by a woman inside.

A woman in north Houston says she was frightened when she saw a strange man looking into her bedroom window around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Believing she was in danger, she got her rifle and opened fire in self-defense.

Police say the woman fired several shots through her wall, at least one of which apparently hit the suspect in the torso.

Investigators believe the man staggered a short distance then died at the scene.

Police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recent expansion at the Power Five level has ramped up speculation about James Madison...
Speculation surrounds JMU and conference realignment following Big 12 expansion
Augusta Health in April 2020
Augusta Health creates second ICU, bring in tent and mobile morgue as COVID-19 cases surge
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. She has been entered as a missing...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 3-year-old
Mountain View High School has canceled the remainder of its varsity football season.
Mountain View cancels remainder of varsity football season
LGBTQ Flag, file image
Verona woman represents Valley on Virginia’s LGBTQ Advisory Board

Latest News

Police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.
Police: Scared woman shot stranger looking in her bedroom window
Helicopters with the Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations Section dropped water to assist...
Wildfire forces closure of part of freeway in California
JMU Men's Soccer
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks