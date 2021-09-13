Advertisement

Anthony Matos sworn in as JMU police chief

By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s new chief of police has officially taken over the department. Anthony Matos was sworn in Monday morning.

Matos graduated from JMU in 1995. He then served as a police officer in Fairfax County for 25 years before retiring from his position there. He now returns to his alma mater, where he says he is focused on building the relationship of his department with the surrounding community.

“We don’t want to be the ones to arrest and discipline, we look to prevent crime and the only way we can do that is to engage our community, develop that public trust and make sure that we are at the table,” said Chief Matos.

Matos says he will support his community and his officers, and hopes to make the JMU Police Department part of the sweeping social changes that are being made to policing around the country.

“I want to make sure people know that yes we are here and we believe in the re-imagining of policing, we believe in empathetic policing and we believe in compassionate policing,” said Matos.

Matos says he has already been in contact with Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner, who has been supportive of him. He says he looks forward to continuing to build the relationship of his department with HPD.

