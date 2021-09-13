Advertisement

California highway shut down by blaze reopens

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(KTTV) - Highway authorities reopened nearly all lanes of Interstate 5 in Southern California on Sunday as firefighters made progress on a wildfire.

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon in mountainous terrain near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County and grew to 450 acres, or more than half a square mile, prompting the California Highway Patrol to close a stretch of the busy freeway. Two firefighters sustained burn injuries.

The fire remained completely uncontained, but firefighters were making “good progress” with the help of water-dropping helicopters and an aggressive ground attack, the U.S. Forest Service said. Meanwhile, residents of a Northern California town devastated by the huge Caldor Fire south of Lake Tahoe were set to be allowed back on Sunday to inspect the damage. Most of Grizzly Flat’s homes, as well as the school, post office, church and fire station were destroyed in the first days of the fire.

