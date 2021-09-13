Advertisement

Dominion to partner on solar project in Virginia coalfields

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A global conservation nonprofit and Virginia’s largest electricity utility are announcing plans to develop what they say will be a large-scale solar project on former surface mines in the southwest Virginia coalfields.

Dominion Energy Virginia plans to repurpose about 1,200 acres of the former Red Onion surface mine and surrounding properties for the 50-megawatt Highlands Solar project in Wise and Dickenson County, the company said in a news release with its project partner, The Nature Conservancy.

The companies hope the project will develop a model that can be replicated in other coal mining regions across the U.S. and give southwest Virginia’s struggling economy a boost.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Recent expansion at the Power Five level has ramped up speculation about James Madison...
Speculation surrounds JMU and conference realignment following Big 12 expansion
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
The council will introduce an ordinance that would adopt a City licensing plan for all medical...
Newspaper: Pot arrests fall dramatically in central Virginia
Augusta Health in April 2020
Augusta Health creates second ICU, bring in tent and mobile morgue as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA: quarantine and isolation housing doing better than this time last year
Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro PD investigating armed robbery
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,303 over the weekend
Philips issues voluntary recall for several sleep apnea treatment machines