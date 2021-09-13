Hot & hazy with approaching mid-week front

MONDAY: Turning warmer today and slightly humid, not oppressive. Morning temperatures will quickly rise into the 70s with sunshine. For this afternoon, hot & hazy. Air quality will be a concern, especially for individuals who are sensitive to smoke particulates in the atmosphere. Feeling much more like summer! Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and the humidity will begin to increase through the day. This is not atypical for this time of year. As we get closer to fall, we’ll have stretches of very warm days followed by milder, refreshing days throughout the month as the cool season begins to take over from the warm months.

Wildfire smoke will continue to bring hazy skies into the start of the work week. (WHSV)

A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. Mostly clear and a bit humid. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: A warm morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy with haze as wildfire smoke will continue to be caught in the upper air pattern. For the afternoon, isolated thunderstorms will fire across the higher terrain. More coverage expected across the Alleghenies. Storms will be moving south-to-north, and with instability in the atmosphere, any storm can turn severe with strong winds and some large hail. Not everyone sees a storm today. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and still a bit humid.

Another very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and storms fizzling by midnight. Overnight temperatures stay mild with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: We continue a very warm stretch. Starting the day with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. A cold front will begin to push close to the area late in the day today. This will increase our cloud cover as we go into the afternoon. Smoke will still be a concern, although it will likely be less intense than the past couple of days. With the front getting close, expecting a few scattered showers & thunderstorms late in the day. More coverage in our West Virginia areas, as this will be closer to the boundary as it moves east. Overnight, we’ll keep the clouds around and stay rather humid. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

For the next few days, there is some uncertainty about how & when the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas will affect our area. Remnant energy from Nicholas is expected to push into our region late this week, likely interacting with the nearby cold front. We’ll continue to provide updates throughout the week.

THURSDAY: The nearby cold front will get close to the area today, but will likely stall to our north before crossing. We’ll keep you updated on timing & location of this front as it gets close. With the front being close, expecting a few scattered showers & storms for the afternoon. Generally cloudy for the day and not as hot. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight, a few breaks in the clouds with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the day and staying warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight, partly cloudy and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: We continue a stretch of warm days. Morning temperatures rising quickly into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mild to start the day with temperatures in the 70s early. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

