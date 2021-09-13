Advertisement

Local crews respond to a fire in Waynesboro

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Local crews responded to a call around 5:25 a.m. Monday, September 13, about a fire at Ash Hair Design at 2513 Jefferson Highway.

Crews responded to a fire at 2513 Jefferson Hwy. (WHSV)
Augusta County Fire Chief Dave Nichols says it took about 30 minutes to put the fire out. The investigation remains open as crews determine the cause, but they say they haven’t been able to rule it as an accident.

A fire at Ash Hair Design caused significant structure damage.
“It depends on circumstances. If there’s items that seem out of place or whatever, that’s when we go into it,” said Assistant Chief Greg Schacht with Augusta County Fire and Rescue. “We investigate to determine origin of cause.”

Schact says when crews responded, flames were visible out of the front window.

No injuries have been reported.

