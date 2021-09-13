Advertisement

Nation’s oldest WWII vet turns 112

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) - Music and a parade of well-wishers filled a residential street Sunday outside the home of the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S.

Lawrence Brooks waved and watched on as the parade moved by to celebrate his 112th birthday.

WDSU reported the gathering was organized by the National World War II Museum. Retired Col. Peter Crean, vice president of education and access, said Brooks’ birthday is one of the days all the museum’s staff looks forward to honoring.

“We all love Mr. Brooks,” Crean said. “He represents so much. He represents a generation that helped save the world.”

NOLA.com reported Brooks served from 1940 to 1945 in the 91st Engineering Battalion.

Crean said Brooks’ secret to a long life was “be nice to people.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. WDSU via CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

