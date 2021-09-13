Planet viewing opportunities up in the sky this week

(WHSV) - A busy mid-September week up in the sky with numerous planet viewing opportunities.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 17 minutes of daylight. By Sunday September 12th, sunrise will move from 6:54 am to 7:00 am and sunset will move from 7:27 pm to 7:16 pm. This will bring us down to 12 hours and 16 minutes of daylight and up to 11 hours and 44 minutes of darkness. Sunday, September 19th, will be the first time the sun rises at 7am or later since March 31st.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Friday, September 17th, 8:13 pm 7 min 89° above SW above NE Thursday, September 16th, 9:00 pm 4 min 51° above WSW above NNE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time First Quarter Moon Monday, September 13th, 4:39 pm Full Moon Monday, September 20th, 7:54 pm Third Quarter Moon Tuesday, September 28th, 9:57 pm New Moon Wednesday, October 6th, 7:05 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be on Monday, September 20th, and it is known as the Harvest Moon. This is the time of the year when corn is harvested. Other known names for September’s full moon are the Corn Maker Moon and Corn Harvest Moon referring to harvesting corn. This full moon is also known as the Autumn Moon, Leaves Turning Moon, Moon of Brown Leaves, or Yellow Leaf Moon. These names are for the upcoming fall season. The Child Moon, Mating Moon, and Rutting Moon are also names as young animals are weaned at this time of the year along with it being mating season for many animals.

Other Interesting Events

On Monday, September 13th, the “Lunar V” and “Lunar X” will appear starting at 5pm and peak at 7pm. Both letters can be viewed with strong binoculars. “Lunar X” is located on the terminator south of the La Caille crater, one-third of the way up from the southern pole of the Moon. It may be still daylight when “Lunar V” and “Lunar X” appear but you can still view these features on a telescope as long as you avoid the sun. The “Lunar V” and Lunar X” will be visible until 9pm.

Lunar V and X are commonly visible when the Moon is half illuminated. (Stellarium)

Also on Monday, September 13th after sunset, Mercury will be near its widest separation. Mercury will almost look wider in the sky but will be hard to see in the Northern Hemisphere. The ideal time to view Mercury will be at 7:30pm. If you see Mercury in a telescope, it will be half-illuminated in the west southwestern sky.

If you see Mercury in a telescope, it will be half-illuminated in the west southwestern sky. (Stellarium)

On Tuesday, September 14th, Neptune will be at opposition. Neptune will be at its closest point to earth this year. Neptune will shine slightly brighter and can be viewed all night with dark skies and good binoculars or a telescope. The best time to view Neptune will be after 9pm and if you can view it, you make be able to make out its largest moon Triton. Neptune can be viewed among the stars in northeastern Aquarius.

Neptune will be at its closest point to earth this year. (Stellarium)

On Wednesday, September 15th, the star Algol will show a visible transformation. At 9:40 pm, Algol will be the dimmest and low in the northeastern Sky. At 2:40 am, Algol will shine will full brightness in the eastern sky.

Wednesday at 9:40 pm, Algol will be the dimmest and low in the northeastern Sky. At 2:40 am, Algol will shine will full brightness in the eastern sky. (Stellarium)

On Thursday, September 16th after the sun sets, look in the low part of the southeastern sky where the waxing gibbous moon will appear. It will appear a slim palm’s width below Saturn. Throughout the night, both the Moon and Saturn will be viewable in the same field of binoculars. The Moon and Saturn will set in the west southwestern sky at 2:30 am.

Throughout the night, both the Moon and Saturn will be viewable in the same field of binoculars. (Stellarium)

On Friday, September 17th, the waxing moon will be below and between Jupiter and Saturn. The two planets and the Moon will shine in the southeastern sky after dusk. This will create the opportunity of a nice wide-field photo. The trio sets around 3:30 am.

The two planets and the Moon will shine in the southeastern sky after dusk. (Stellarium)

