UVA: quarantine and isolation housing doing better than this time last year

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia says its quarantine and isolation policies are similar to last year.

If students test positive and live on UVA Grounds they must move to separate housing.

Spokesperson Brian Coy says isolation housing is about 13% full as of Thursday, September 9.

“We’re very comfortable with the capacity that we have right now,” Coy said. “We are, obviously, because of so many vaccinations, are optimistic that we’re seeing a lower need for those services than we did last year.”

Coy says students living off UVA Ground are encouraged to isolate in their own homes.

