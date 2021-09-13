Advertisement

Waynesboro PD investigating armed robbery

Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro Police Department(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department reports that on Sunday, September 12, at approximately 8:34 p.m., officers responded to the Royal Mart convenience store located at 501 Rife Road for a reported armed robbery.

The preliminary investigation determined a male subject wearing dark pants and a “Champion” long-sleeve hoodie with a mask on entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money, according to the press release.

The suspect then ran away from the store with an undetermined amount of cash. WPD says no injuries occurred as a result of this robbery.

If you have any information about this incident, the Waynesboro Police Department asks that you contact them at (540)-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800)-322-2017.

