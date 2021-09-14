Advertisement

10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive for COVID worked at airport security checkpoints.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have now tested positive for COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive worked at airport security checkpoints.

Of the 65% of workers who responded to an agency-wide survey, 72% said they are fully vaccinated.

The agency said 26 of its workers have died after contracting the virus.

The data on test results could change, however.

Workers have until Oct. 1 to respond to the survey.

TSA hasn’t said how it will handle workers who receive an exemption from the Nov. 22 deadline for all federal workers to get fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Royer and Brown are now charged with a...
ACSO reports arrests made in missing child case
Crews responded to a fire at 2513 Jefferson Hwy. (WHSV)
Local crews respond to a fire in Waynesboro
Mountain View High School announced the decision Friday to cancel the remainder of its varsity...
Mountain View AD and coach talk decision to cancel football season
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder
Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro PD investigating armed robbery

Latest News

Hawaii health leaders have confirmed the state's first maternal death related to COVID-19.
Pregnant woman hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash