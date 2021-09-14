Advertisement

Bridgewater preparing for ODAC showdown with Randolph-Macon

The Bridgewater College football team is preparing for an ODAC showdown this Saturday at home.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is preparing for an ODAC showdown this Saturday at home.

The Eagles (2-0) will play host to Randolph-Macon (2-0) Saturday at 2 p.m. The Yellow Jackets enter the matchup ranked No. 18 in the latest D3football.com Top 25 while Bridgewater is just outside of the rankings in the “Others receiving votes category”.

“We knew this game, being this early, was big because it kind of dictates the rest of your season,” said Bridgewater redshirt senior quarterback Matt Lawton. “And it’s just something that you have to be prepared for.”

Bridgewater and Randolph-Macon have combined to win the last three ODAC titles with the Eagles winning it all in 2019 and R-M winning the conference in 2018 and during the 2021 spring season.

“They were the spring-time champion and we’re the previous 2019 champion,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn. “So they’re a team that you know is going to be well-coached. They’re a team that when the season comes out, you know you’re going to have to give your best effort if we want to get to the goals that we want to have towards the end of the season.”

Kickoff Saturday is set for 2 p.m. at Jopson Athletic Complex on the campus of Bridgewater College.

