The Cheese Place expands, family business grows

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) -

It’s a business that has been in the valley for the past 25 years and now they are expanding in the Dayton Market. The Cheese Place sells everything from bulk foods, to jams and of course, cheese.

It all started back in 1992.

“We started here in the market and we were in a partnership and then that partnership broke up and we started a store behind the valley mall,” said Eva Heatwole, the owner of The Cheese Place.

Four years later, The Cheese Place came back to the Dayton market and has been serving the valley for the past 25 years.

The business is run by four generations of the Heatwole’s and on any given day, you’ll find 2 or 3 or even 4 generations working side by side.

“It makes me so happy that my daughter and daughter-in-law have interest and are excited about having this store,” said Eva Heatwole.

“I love the customer interaction. I love the employees. I love working with everyone I work with,” said Brianna Heatwole, a 4th generation worker.

Now, The Cheese Place is embarking on a new journey. It’s something the family says is bittersweet.

“To move from there to here...I almost shed a tear,” said Eva Heatwole. “The children grew up down there, really did grow up down there.”

“We used to make blanket forts and play and stuff when we were kids and then just to leave it all behind. But moving down here has been great because its so much bigger, its nicer,” said Megan Heatwole, a 3rd generation.

Going forward, Eva Heatwole hopes the store lasts forever.

“My mom is 88 and she has been here from the beginning helping us. She comes in and packages our products and just kind of is a presence here. My goal is to someday just be a presence here like she is and let the girls do all the heavy lifting so to speak,” said Eva Heatwole.

The Cheese Place is now open Tuesday thru Saturday from 9 to 6.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.