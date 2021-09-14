Community Spotlight: Roberta Webb Child Care Center and Preschool

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Roberta Webb Child Care Center and Preschool has educated hundreds of families over the past two and a half decades. As the pandemic continues, the nonprofit could use some help.

“We need everybody to look at early childhood as our future,” said Angela Rouse, Executive Director of the Roberta Webb Child Care Center.

The center is named after Roberta Web, one of the first African-American woman to have an in-home child care center in her community. The nonprofit educates children and starts the building blocks of growing them into good citizens.

“The background here is that we want to help families who can’t afford childcare in its ever-growing need,” said Rouse.

Thanks to donations, grants, and outside agents, the tuition for the children is taken care of. But when the pandemic hit in March of 2020, the child care center was forced to make some changes.

“The ground moved when the pandemic hit,” said Rouse. “We’re still trying to catch ourselves everyday to catch our footing.”

Right now, they’re searching to find quality people to help provide quality education.

“If you’ll notice, this classroom is really empty,” said Rouse. “It’s empty because we don’t have the staff.”

Although they’re at half capacity, they need double the staff, which is where the community can come in.

“Children become dependent on you, parents become dependent on you, meaning, our community becomes dependent on you,” says Rouse.

Rouse says every dollar matters, but if you can’t donate, consider joining the team at Roberta Webb Child Care Center.

For more information, visit its website at robertawebbccc.org.

