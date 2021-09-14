Advertisement

Dayton Town Council approves $1.6 million contract for new water treatment equipment

By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - During their meeting Monday night, the Dayton Town Council voted to approve a $1.6 million contract with Water Membranes Systems LLC for new water treatment equipment.

The contract will be signed in the coming weeks, and the money for the equipment will come from the funds the town received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The equipment includes a new filtration system and is part of a larger water treatment facility upgrade that the council approved last year.

“We’re hoping to add another building that would hold all the new equipment,” said Dayton Town Manager Angela Lawrence. “We’ll still have some tanks in the existing water treatment plant but this will allow us to have a whole new system and a little bit different technology which will be more efficient.”

The town says an upgraded water system has been a big need.

“It’s a long time coming, our budget relies very heavily on our water revenues and our systems, so for us to be able to make sure that we have a reliable water source and clean water is very important to us,” said Lawrence.

Once completed, Lawrence says the new system will benefit everyone in the town.

“Cargill turkey processing plant uses a lot of water and so we’ll be able to more efficiently get that water through and it will increase the amount of water that we can produce in any given day for both our residents and our businesses here in town,” she said.

The town hopes to have the project completed by next spring.

