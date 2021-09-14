Early voting set to start Friday, officials gear up

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Early voting in the Commonwealth is set to begin Friday, September 17.

Gov. Ralph Northam ceremonially signed the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, a bill that supporters say protects and expands access to the ballot box, in Newport News Monday, September 13. Northam officially signed the bill in March 2021.

The deadline to register to vote for the election is October 12. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is October 22.

Director of Elections for the City of Waynesboro Lisa Jeffers says getting registered for this election is very important.

“Local [elections] seem to be more important that ever, and I’m hoping people start realizing that,” Jeffers said.

She says you should bring your ID to your voting location, but if you don’t have an ID, you can fill out a form on-site.

Jeffers also says there are many measures in place to make sure the election is fair and equal.

“All of our equipment has been sealed for early voting. We also have two machines, one for the in-person, one for by mail. We’ll have to report those numbers separately this year,” Jeffers said. “Our computer systems are locked down with our IT department, and no voting equipment is ever connected to the internet.”

On top of that, all absentee ballot tracking information is available to them, so they can know if the ballot is still out or if it’s been returned. Some third party groups have already mailed absentee ballot applications, and Jeffers said those are legal.

You can also find the absentee ballot application online.

For a sample Staunton ballot, visit their website. For a sample Augusta County ballot, visit their website and select your precinct. Waynesboro’s sample ballot is one the Waynesboro Voter Registration & Elections Facebook page.

Election day is Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

