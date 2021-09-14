Advertisement

East Rockingham volleyball overcomes Central

East Rockingham volleyball
East Rockingham volleyball(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - East Rockingham took down Central 3-1 on the volleyball court.

The Eagles improved to 4-0 in district play while the Falcons dropped their first match of the year.

Three-sport standout athlete Margo Fox played a key role for the Eagles after the team lost the first set 25-17. East Rockingham took an early lead in the following set and continued to apply pressure on the Falcons lineup. The Eagles took the second set 25-21 before winning the next two sets 25-20 and 25-19, respectively.

Both teams are back in action tomorrow night as the Eagles host Strasburg and the Falcons travel to Clarke County.

