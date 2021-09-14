Advertisement

Former employee pleads guilty to stealing from nonprofit

69-year-old Ruth Marie Phillips of Chesapeake, Ohio, admitted on Monday that she stole funding...
69-year-old Ruth Marie Phillips of Chesapeake, Ohio, admitted on Monday that she stole funding from the River Valley Child Development Services in Huntington.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a former employee of a West Virginia nonprofit organization has pleaded guilty to theft of federal funds.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia said 69-year-old Ruth Marie Phillips of Chesapeake, Ohio, admitted on Monday that she stole funding from the River Valley Child Development Services in Huntington.

The statement said Phillips stole nearly $1 million in federal funds from from July 2016 to June 2017.

Authorities say she also admitted to stealing more than $4,7 million from the organization from December 2013 through August 2020.

She’s scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Royer and Brown are now charged with a...
ACSO reports arrests made in missing child case
Crews responded to a fire at 2513 Jefferson Hwy. (WHSV)
Local crews respond to a fire in Waynesboro
Mountain View High School announced the decision Friday to cancel the remainder of its varsity...
Mountain View AD and coach talk decision to cancel football season
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder
Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro PD investigating armed robbery

Latest News

Most U.S. residents receive measles vaccinations during childhood. (FILE)
Virginia health officials report measles cases in Central and Northern Health Regions
Bottled cider from Ciders from Mars
Local cidery owner shares her story of starting a business during a pandemic
The Cheese Place expands into a new location in the Dayton Market.
The Cheese Place expands, family business grows
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,659 on Tuesday