Former employee pleads guilty to stealing from nonprofit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a former employee of a West Virginia nonprofit organization has pleaded guilty to theft of federal funds.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia said 69-year-old Ruth Marie Phillips of Chesapeake, Ohio, admitted on Monday that she stole funding from the River Valley Child Development Services in Huntington.

The statement said Phillips stole nearly $1 million in federal funds from from July 2016 to June 2017.

Authorities say she also admitted to stealing more than $4,7 million from the organization from December 2013 through August 2020.

She’s scheduled to be sentenced in December.

