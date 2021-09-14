Advertisement

Hope Distributed hosts donation drive collecting baby items for new program

Baby Hope will provide baby essentials like diapers, wipes, and formula at no cost to families...
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This month, the Hope Distributed food bank launched its new program called Baby Hope.

Now, they are calling on the community to participate in the Valley’s Largest Baby Shower.

Baby Hope helps families in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County with the essentials necessary to care for their babies. It provides essentials like diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, and other health items.

The program has only been running for a short period, but Jeff Wilhelm, the Executive Director of Hope Distributed, said they have already helped dozens of families.

“On the first day, September 1, that we launched the program we already had 47 families contact us who were in need,” Wilhelm said. “It’s been going that way ever since. We need to be prepared and we need to stock up and store up.”

It’s hard to tell now, but Wilhelm said the need may grow even more, so they hope to stockpile some baby essentials.

The Valley’s Largest Baby Shower will run from Sept. 20 to Oct 20. Wilhelm said you can drop off donations any time at their headquarters located at 1869 Boyers Road in Rockingham County.

For more information on Hope Distributed, click here.

