JMU RB/KR Vanhorse suspended indefinitely

James Madison running back Solomon Vanhorse has been suspended indefinitely.
James Madison running back Solomon Vanhorse has been suspended indefinitely.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison running back Solomon Vanhorse has been suspended indefinitely.

The university announced Vanhorse’s suspension Tuesday morning. According to Harrisonburg Police Department records, Vanhorse was arrested for DWI: First Offense early Sunday morning.

Vanhorse is JMU’s first-string kick returner and is a reserve running back. He has three kickoff returns for 62 yards in 2021 to go along with five rushes for 15 yards and seven receptions for 58 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Vanhorse’s best season for the Dukes came in 2019 when he accounted for 532 yards and six total touchdowns.

In a press release Tuesday, JMU said: “There will be no further comment from JMU football or the athletics department on this matter.”

Redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black is listed as the No. 2 kick returner on JMU’s depth chart. During his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said wide receiver Kris Thornton and defensive back Sammy Malignaggi will take reps at the position during practice.

