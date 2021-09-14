Local cidery owner shares her story of starting a business during a pandemic

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Ciders from Mars is a cidery and tasting room located in Staunton. After years of making gallons of cider in a garage, owner Nikki West decided to open a tasting room in the Queen City.

“The hobby turned into a second job,” West said.

West opened up on Memorial Day. In the last four months, she and her team have created several blends of cider, all using only Virginia apples.

“Honestly, I couldn’t be happier with how everything turned out,” West said. “The execution of the vision has been near flawless.”

West says she planned for the space to serve the Staunton community in various ways.

“Places where we could do art shows music, potentially have meetings here down the line,” West added.

West says the key to starting a business during the pandemic is to make a plan, stick to it and do your best not to make sacrifices to fit in the ever-changing times.

“They’re not going to be forever. Make sure that you’re steadfast in what you’re doing,” West said. “That is going to be the most important thing.”

To find more information about Ciders from Mars, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.